/J&K security forces on high alert as ISI-Orchestrated LeT-ISKP alliance targets destabilisation; IG BSF ensures a robust counter-strategy.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir face a significant new challenge. Intelligence sources reveal that Pakistan's ISI is orchestrating a destabilisation campaign in the region through a coordinated alliance between the terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). This partnership seeks to intensify attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to internationalise the Kashmir issue.

Indian intelligence agencies are aware of an emerging alliance between the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), supported by Pakistan's ISI. Indian security forces are fully aware of this new ISI strategy and are actively developing countermeasures to neutralize this threat.

''Our intelligence agencies are closely monitoring and analysing all developments. Based on these assessments, we are conducting strategic operational planning. This is well-known, and we are implementing effective countermeasures accordingly, '' said Ashok Yadav, IG BSF Kashmir.

According to the Inspector General of the BSF, over 120 terrorists are positioned at launchpads across the border, awaiting opportunities to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have strengthened the border grid to counter these threats. Infiltration attempts typically surge annually before winter, as routes and passes become impassable after snowfall.

Terrorist launch pads remain operational, with approximately 100-120 foreign terrorists positioned and eager to infiltrate. However, our robust anti-infiltration measures are highly vigilant, effectively preventing any unauthorised entry into our territory. With two months until the onset of winter, our forces remain on high alert to ensure no infiltrations occur, '' said Ashok Yadav, IG BSF Kashmir.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have escalated anti-terrorist operations throughout the region. Multiple counter-terrorism operations are being conducted by security forces across the Union Territory.