/Indian Army used AI during Operation Sindoor: Top official

The Indian Army has confirmed the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) during Operation Sindoor, the counter-terror operation in Pakistan in the month of May, weeks after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Monday, Lt Gen Rajiv Kumar Sahni, who is currently serving as Director General, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) and had earlier held the charge of DG Information Systems, said that AI was used for "review, intel analysis..to generate heat maps" and that helped to "prioritise our resources".

One of the examples he gave was of "Anuman 2.0", a weather forecasting app, that helped the army units to engage with precision across the border. Asked if AI was used to find the position of the infantry on the other side, he said the military has "reasonably assured models, satellite tracking systems, feed which is given in real time" that helped in that purpose as well.

His emphasis was that the Indian Army has begun integrating AI into its core functions, and its effectiveness was demonstrated during Operation Sindoor. Important to note that the year 2024-25 has been designated as the “Year of Technology Absorption” by the Indian army. Automation within the Army has led to a remarkable 1,200% increase in users and a 620% rise in data storage capacity, advances that are expected to make the Army's digital backbone more interconnected.

