/Winter is coming: Delhi shivers at 8°C as cold wave sweeps through the capital

On Wednesday (November 26), Delhi experienced the coldest morning of the season, with temperatures plunging to 8°C, marking the lowest minimum temperature recorded in November since 2022, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature was 3.3 degrees Celsius below the usual minimum for this time of year. On Tuesday (November 25), the temperature had been recorded at 9°C.

Before Wednesday (November 26), the lowest minimum temperature in November was 8.7°C, recorded on November 17. In 2024, the minimum temperature for the month had reached 9.5°C, while it was 9.2°C in 2023. November 2022 had seen a low of 7.3°C, the coldest for the month in recent years.

Foggy conditions were expected throughout the day, with the maximum temperature forecast to range between 24°C and 26°C. On Wednesday (November 26), the maximum temperature reached up to 25.5°C, which was 1.2°C lower than the normal, making it the second-coldest maximum recorded this month. The IMD also predicted moderate fog for Thursday, with the minimum temperature expected to be around 9°C and the maximum between 24°C and 25°C.