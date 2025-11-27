/Cyclone to impact Tamil Nadu coast this weekend; heavy-very heavy rain alert issued

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather system off the Sri Lanka coast is expected to further intensify and eventually have an impact on the Tamil Nadu coast in the coming days. As per forecasts, the system is expected to intensify into a cyclone and its eventual impact would be between the Puducherry-North Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Private weather bloggers pointed out that the system would evolve into a cyclone, and is likely to come close to the coast between Chennai and Puducherry. The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression on Thursday, (27th Nov). The system is situated about 150 km east-northeast of Hambantota (Sri Lanka) and 190 km east-southeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka).

IMD has forecast that the system is very likely to continue to move nearly north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Sri Lanka and intensify further into a cyclonic storm by Thursday night. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Sri Lanka coast towards North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 48 hours.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In meteorology, a low-pressure area is one where the atmospheric pressure is lower than the surrounding areas. It is associated with cloud formation, increased, humidity and rainfall. It causes moderate rain, cloudy skies. If multiple factors are favourable, a low pressure area intensifies in a phased manner into depression, deep depression, and later into a cyclonic storm.

Owing to rough sea conditions along the Tamil Nadu coast, IMD has warned fishermen against venturing out to sea until Sunday, (30th Nov). As the system nears the coast, wind speeds are expected to reach up to 70kmph. For Saturday and Sunday, IMD has warned of heavy-very heavy rainfall for several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and adjoining regions.