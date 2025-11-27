/‘China’s arbitrary actions on Indian citizen from Arunachal most unhelpful towards mutual trust’: MEA

Taking a strong stance against the detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh at the Shanghai airport, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday fervently reiterated that the region is an integral part of India and that no amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality. During the weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We had issued a statement. Yesterday we made a statement, you would have seen that, regarding the arbitrary detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, who was holding a valid passport and was transiting through Shanghai International Airport on onward travel to Japan.”

‘No amount of Chinese denial is going to change indisputable reality’

“We want to say that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a fact that is self-evident. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality. At the same time, I said that we did take up this matter; we did make a strong demarche with the Chinese side, both in Beijing and Delhi, when the incident took place,” he added.

“Arbitrary actions by China involving an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh are most unhelpful towards efforts being made by both sides to build mutual trust and understanding and gradually move towards normalisation of bilateral relations,” he added.

Prema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian passport holder from Arunachal Pradesh, was reportedly detained in transit despite being eligible for visa-free passage, a facility offered to nationals of all countries for up to 24 hours under Chinese regulations.

India said the incident lacked justification and breached norms governing international movement. “The issue of detention has been taken up strongly with the Chinese side. Chinese authorities have still not been able to explain their actions, which are in violation of several conventions governing international air travel,” Jaiswal said.

The actions by the Chinese authorities also violate their own regulations that allow visa-free transit, he added.

Wangjom Thongdok had said that she faced harassment from Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport, who “mocked and raised questions” over her Indian citizenship. India issued a strong demarche to the Chinese side, both at the Embassy in New Delhi and the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, over the incident.

‘Bangladesh’s request for Sheikh Hasina extradition being examined’

The MEA spokesperson also said that India has received Bangladesh’s request to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and is examining it as a part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes.

Jaiswal added that India is committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, stability and inclusion.

In response to a question, Jaiswal said, “Yes, we have received the request, and this request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion, and stability in that country, and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders.”