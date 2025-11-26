/White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s relative detained by ICE

A woman, who is a family member of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, was arrested earlier this month near Boston and is in ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) custody. Bruna Caroline Ferreira, a Brazilian native and the mother of Leavitt’s 11-year-old nephew, was arrested near Boston on November 12, said her attorney, Todd Pomerleau. Leavitt’s nephew has been living in New Hampshire with his father, Leavitt’s brother Michael, since he was born. Ferreira was in the US illegally after overstaying a tourist visa that required her to leave the country in June 1999, said a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson. Ferreira is “a criminal illegal alien from Brazil” with “a previous arrest for battery” and is currently in removal proceedings, the spokesperson said.

Attorney Pomerleau said the DHS statement is inaccurate. “We dispute that she has any criminal record. She is not a ‘criminal illegal alien,’” he said.

She was a former recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which grants temporary protection from deportation for those brought to the US as children. She is currently in the middle of a “lawful immigration process” for US citizenship, Pomerleau said.

Ferreira was arrested while driving to pick up her son from New Hampshire, Pomerleau said. Ferreira and Michael Leavitt were previously engaged and have joint custody of their son.

Ferreira is being detained at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile. The facility is about 80 miles from Baton Rouge.

Michael Leavitt described the situation as difficult and said he just wants the best for his son.

Under President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the spokesperson said, “All individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation.” Bruna has entered the US on a B2 tourist visa.