/‘Like cancer’: Kangana Ranaut slams Mamata over SIR, says nation wants removal of infiltrators

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s attack on the Centre over the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise and compared the problem of illegal immigration to cancer. Kangana insisted that the people of the country overwhelmingly support efforts to remove illegal entrants from the electoral system, as it is essential for national integrity and security. Reacting to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s attack, Kangana said, “The country is not going to be deterred by such threats, and the entire country wants sanitisation from these infiltrators. Just like cancer in the body, the entire country wants to remove infiltrators,” the Mandi MP told reporters after attending the Constitution Day event at the Old Parliament building in New Delhi.

Addressing an anti-SIR rally in Bongaon against the SIR exercise, CM Mamata Banerjee had said, “PM Modi got votes in 2024 as per the same list. If your name gets deleted, the Central government should also be deleted. Why is SIR being conducted in such a hurry?”

‘SIR will identify fake voters, infiltrators, and those selling voter cards’

Kangana had earlier welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to carry out the second phase of electoral roll revision, saying it would help detect infiltrators and strengthen democratic credibility.

Last month, Kangana had said that the opposition parties should not have any problem with the SIR as the exercise would weed out fake voters. “It will identify fake voters, infiltrators, and all those selling voter cards,” Kangana had said soon after the Election Commission announced the second phase of the roll revision exercise.

Kangana hits out at Pakistan

The BJP MP from Mandi also hit out at Pakistan over its foreign ministry’s statement on the flag-hoisting ceremony of the Ram Temple, saying the nation has “become a begging bowl”.

“Pakistan is panicking because they are sinking day by day. They have become a begging bowl, and we are the third-largest economy and will soon become the first-largest economy,” Kangana old reporters.