/Major terror plot foiled by Punjab Police as four operatives linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang held

Punjab Police on Wednesday (November 26) foiled a major terror plot. The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and SAS Nagar Police arrested four operatives linked to Goldy Dhillon, a foreign-based gangster associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, following an exchange of gunfire near Steal Strips Towers on the Dera Bassi–Ambala highway.

The suspects, who were hiding in a house along the highway, opened fire on the police during a cordon-and-search operation. In the shootout, two gang members were injured by gunfire. Initial investigations indicate that the group was acting under orders from their foreign-based handler, and was planning to carry out targeted attacks in the Tricity and Patiala areas. Seized items include seven .32 caliber pistols and 70 live cartridges.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF, Promod Ban, said that authorities secured the area around a residence along the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway after receiving intelligence suggesting the presence of wanted operatives. As joint police teams moved in to apprehend the suspects, the accused opened fire, with bullets striking the bulletproof vests of Head Constable Gagandeep Singh and Constable Gulab Singh.

In return fire, two of the suspects, Harvinder Singh (alias Bhola) and Mohammad Samir, were injured and taken into custody, along with two other individuals. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SAS Nagar, Harmandeep Hans, who visited the scene, confirmed that all four detainees have criminal backgrounds. He also mentioned that the investigation is ongoing, with efforts to identify additional members of the group, suggesting further arrests and recoveries are anticipated.