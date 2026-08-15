/Why aircraft carriers matter more than ever for India's navy

India juts deep into the Indian Ocean. Its long coastline, hundreds of islands and vast exclusive economic zone place it right across the busy east-west sea lanes that carry oil and goods between the Gulf and East Asia.

More than 90% of India's trade by volume moves by sea. Over 85% of its crude oil does too. Four key choke points matter most: the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea-Suez route, the Strait of Malacca and Bab el-Mandeb. Hormuz alone has carried a large share of India's oil, gas and cooking fuel. A blockage at any of these gates can hit kitchens, factories and refineries within weeks.

Recent events show the risks. Houthi attacks have hit shipping near Yemen. An Indian-flagged cargo ship was struck and sank in early August 2026; its crew was rescued. Indian warships then escorted tankers through Bab el-Mandeb. When the West Asia conflict closed Hormuz earlier in 2026, oil prices jumped sharply and ships were trapped.

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Land-based aircraft cannot stay on station far from home for long. Aircraft carriers can. India has two: Vikramaditya and Vikrant. A carrier brings its own aircraft, air defences and command centre to distant waters. It can escort ships, show presence and change the tone of a crisis without firing a shot. The United States regularly uses carriers this way. Moving one toward a trouble spot signals options and pressure. Pulling one away can unsettle the balance. Other countries keep carriers for similar reasons: they turn a navy from a coastal force into a tool of foreign policy.

India's navy wants more ships, up to 175-200 by 2035. More than 50 are already under construction. A second home-built carrier still awaits full approval. Ships take years to build. Crises arrive in days. Geography gives India an advantage. But advantage only counts if the navy can be present where the tankers sail. Escorts that worked this month may not be available next month. Orders placed now will deliver ships in the 2030s. In the Indian Ocean, presence is the point.