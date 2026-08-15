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Iran says Hormuz passage deal reached with Oman, reopening tied to US lifting blockade

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 20:13 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 20:13 IST
Iran says Hormuz passage deal reached with Oman, reopening tied to US lifting blockade

Vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz on June 18, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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Iran and Oman have agreed on a safe shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, but Tehran says full reopening depends on the US lifting its naval blockade.

Iran and Oman have agreed on a safe route for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz after three weeks of talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday, according to Iran International.

Baghaei said talks with Muscat were continuing on other issues, but the agreement on safe shipping was reached separately.

He also said full security in the Strait of Hormuz could not return as long as US maritime sanctions, military movements and a naval blockade remained in place.

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The development came as Iran and Oman negotiated arrangements for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran closed the key waterway in retaliation for the US-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28.

The move came after a series of attacks in the strait, which handled around one-fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments before the war.


The United States was not involved in the negotiations between Iran and Oman. Washington is also unlikely to accept arrangements that do not restore free passage through the waterway.

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The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and remains central to the movement of oil and gas supplies.

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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