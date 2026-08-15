/Not 'military infrastructure': Lebanese PM slams Israeli strike killing 11, including children

At least 11 people, including three children and two women were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday (Aug 15). This is one of the deadliest days of attacks since an agreement was reached in June with the motive of reducing hostilities.

Later on Saturday, another round of strikes hit the town of Deir al-Zahrani, north of Nabatieh, killing four and wounding five others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry and state news media.

The IDF confirmed the airstrikes in southern Lebanon overnight, saying it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in response to an attack by the terror group on Israeli troops. However, there is no statement on Deir al-Zahrani strike.

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The Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the attacks saying the civilians killed were not "military infrastructure".

“The seven martyrs of the Israeli airstrike on the town of Ansar are not military infrastructure and the children and women killed were not military targets,” Salam wrote on X.

He further said that “Israel must halt this escalation,” and added that the security of the Lebanese people and their right to life on their land “are not subject to negotiation or bargaining.”

Will get "appropriate" response

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that Israeli attacks on Lebanon would be met with an "appropriate" response.

Israel "must clearly understand that its attacks, violations and attempts to impose a fait accompli cannot continue, and will be met with an appropriate response", said the Iran-backed group.

It also urged the Lebanese authorities to halt "humiliating" negotiations with Israel.