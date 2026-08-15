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  • /Shooting at Virginia State University, several injured; campus on lockdown: Police

Shooting at Virginia State University, several injured; campus on lockdown: Police

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 17:29 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 17:34 IST
Shooting at Virginia State University, several injured; campus on lockdown: Police

Virginia State University campus Photograph: (Wikipedia)

Story highlights

The campus is currently under lockdown and there are no reports of any fatalities so far.

Multiple people have been shot at the Virginia State University, according to the university and VSU Police. The campus is currently under lockdown and there are no reports of any fatalities.

"A shooting occurred in the area of the Quad Annexes involving multiple victims, who were transported to area hospitals," VSU Police wrote in a statement posted to X.

"Police are on scene and request that you avoid the area. Campus remains on lockdown. Updates to follow," the statement added.

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The area has been cordoned off and investigation is underway.

(This is a developing story)

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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