Who is Pashupati Kumar Paras, union minister who resigned after poll alliance snub in Bihar?

Pashupati Kumar Paras, leader of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), resigned from the Union Cabinet on Tuesday (Mar 19) after his party didn't get any seats in the NDA poll alliance in Bihar.

Announcing his resignation, the brother of late Ram Vilas Paswan, said, "Yesterday, the NDA alliance announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha... Our party had five MPs & I worked with utmost sincerity... Injustice has been done with us and our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union Minister."

NDA's seat distribution in Bihar

NDA announced seat sharing for Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with BJP and JD(U) scheduled to contest 17 and 16 seats respectively out of the total 40. Chirag Paswan's LJP got five seats in the allocation, while his uncle Paras' RLJP was left empty-handed.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha, two National Democratic Alliance allies, will also contest one seat each. This is the first time the BJP is contesting more seats than JD(U) in Bihar.

Pashupati Kumar Paras vs. Chirag Paswan: Whose legacy is Hajipur?

Paras, who was Food Processing Industries Minister, aimed to contest the SC reserved, Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, but his nephew, Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan, also wanted to do the same.

Hajipur, the largest city of the Vaishali district, is an important seat for both Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan. It used to be Ram Vilas Paswan's bastion as he won the seat 8 times from 1977 to 2019. In 2019, Pashupati Kumar Paras won from this constituency with 5,41,310 votes. This time BJP gave the ticket to Chirag Paswan while Paras also reaffirmed his intent to contest from Hajipur.

Paras's next move

Paras kept his future plans under wraps, amidst rumours of discussions with RJD leaders. “I’ll chalk out my next political move after discussing with party leaders and workers,” he said.