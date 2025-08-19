/Who is B Sudershan Reddy? All about INDIA bloc's candidate for Vice Presidential post

The INDIA bloc, on Tuesday (Aug 19) named former Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy as its joint candidate for the Vice Presidential election scheduled for September 9. The announcement was made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi after a meeting of the opposition bloc. Calling the contest an "ideological battle," Kharge said that Reddy will file his nomination on August 21. "Tomorrow, all opposition parties' MPs are meeting in the central hall at 1 o'clock," he added.

Who is Justice Reddy?

Born on July 8, 1946, in Andhra Pradesh, B Sudershan Reddy built his career as a lawyer before rising to the highest court in the country. He enrolled with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in December 1971 and went on to practice in writ and civil matters at the High Court. Between 1988 and 1990, he served as the government pleader in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, and in 1990 briefly worked as Additional Standing Counsel for the central government. He also advised Osmania University in his early career.

Justice Reddy was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in May 1995, and later became Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in December 2005. In 2008, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of India, where he served until his retirement in July 2011.

Throughout his judicial career, Reddy was known for rulings that often focused on social and economic justice, reports ANI.

A 'champion of the poor'

Kharge described him as a "most distinguished and progressive jurists" and said that he considered the retired judge a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice.

"B. Sudershan Reddy is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. He has had a long and eminent legal career, including as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court. He has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice. He is a poor man and many judgments if you read, will know that how he favoured the poor people and also protected the Constitution and fundamental rights," said the Congress chief.