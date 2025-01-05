Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the key differences between his Congress party and BJP during a conversation with IIT Madras students.

He emphasized that the grand old party prioritizes fair distribution of resources and inclusive growth, ensuring everyone benefits from the country's development.

On the contrary, the Bharatiya Janta Party focuses on aggressive growth and a "trickle-down" approach.

"They believe in what in economic terms is 'triple-down'. On the social front, we feel that the more harmonious society is, the less people are fighting, the better it is for the country.

"On the international relations front, there are probably some differences with regards to the way we relate to other countries but it will be similar," he said.

'Serious problem with how country's education system is set up,' says Gandhi

The Congress leader further said that one of the key responsibilities of any government is to provide quality education to the youth of its country which he said cannot be achieved by privatisation and financial incentives.

"I believe it is one of the foremost responsibilities of any government to guarantee quality education to its people. This cannot be achieved through privatisation and financial incentives.

"We need to spend a lot more money on education and strengthening government institutions," he said in a post on X while sharing an edited video of his conversation with the students.

On how to promote higher education he said that a country needs to guarantee quality education to its people.

He underlined that he has “serious problems” with how India's education system is set up.

“I don't think our education system allows the imagination of our children to thrive. You might not agree with me. I think it is a very restrictive, top-down system... It is very narrow,” he said.

