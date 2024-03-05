Water Crisis in Bengaluru: Housing society implements fine for water misuse 

Bengaluru, India's IT hub, grapples with a severe water shortage as scant rainfall causes a significant drop in the Cauvery River's water level. This scarcity not only affects irrigation but has also led to a drinking water crisis in parts of Karnataka's capital.

In response to the dire situation, a housing society in Bengaluru's Whitefield district has implemented a ₹5,000 fine for residents found misusing drinking water. A security guard has been deployed to oversee compliance with this measure amidst the city's worsening water crisis, as reported by India Today.

"The Palm Meadows" housing society, situated in Whitefield, issued a notice explaining that it has been without water from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board for the past four days. The society is currently relying on borewells, risking the rapid depletion of groundwater.

Whitefield, along with Yelahanka and Kanakpura, stands among the worst-affected areas in the city due to the ongoing water scarcity. The AOA of "The Palm Meadows" expressed concerns about the imminent depletion of groundwater.

To address the water crisis, the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) has decided to enforce a 20 per cent reduction in water consumption for each unit. Failure to meet this target may result in an additional charge of ₹5,000, with the reduction expected to escalate to 40 per cent during peak summer months.

The AOA warns of increased penalties for repeated violations and plans to intensify patrolling with the assistance of an additional security personnel.

Various other housing societies in Bengaluru have also cautioned residents to be mindful of their daily water usage.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar convened a crucial meeting to tackle the drinking water shortage in Bengaluru. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar emphasised the seriousness of the issue, revealing that over 3,000 borewells have dried up in the city.

To regulate water tanker operations, Shivakumar issued a warning, stating that tankers not registered with authorities by the March 7 deadline would face government seizure. With a harsher summer anticipated, government assessments as of February 10 indicate potential drinking water crises in 7,082 villages across Karnataka and 1,193 wards, including those in Bengaluru Urban district.