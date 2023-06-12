Watch | Massive fire breaks out in India's Bhopal at Satpura Bhawan building

A massive fire broke out in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh's capital city of Bhopal, on Monday (June 12). According to reports, the fire has now spread to the Satpura Bhawan's sixth floor from the third floor. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Notably, the building, Satpura Bhawan, is home to various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government the city's Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Ramesh Neel said that the fire broke out at around 4:00 pm (local time) and fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation into the incident is underway, said Neel. He added, "Furniture and documents are prima facie destroyed in the fire."



The fire was first said to be on the third floor which is the office of the Tribal Welfare Department and the Health Department.



The building in question is also located in front of the state government secretariat building Vallabh Bhawan.



Speaking about the incident, the in-charge of the local police station, RK Singh said, "A fire broke out on the third floor of Satpura Bhawan. No casualties were reported as the staff working there immediately rushed out of the office."



He added, "15 fire tenders are present here at the spot to douse the fire. 50% of the fire is under control. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained," as quoted by ANI.