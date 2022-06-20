Watch: Indian cop fights off giant machete-wielding attacker successfully, garners praise on social media

In a simple act of bravery, a police officer in Indian state of Kerala has been found to be able to subdue a man, who attacked him with a giant machete. The incident was caught on camera. The clip of the attack, which was posted on Twitter by Telangana state’s IPS officer Swati Lakra, has gone viral. The people are praising the brave policeman. It has already got 108,300 views. The video has also been retweeted 840 times and has got 6,599 likes.

In the video, the man can be seen taking out the machete when a police patrol car stops at the side of the road near him. The man, who has been identified as Sugathan reportedly, tried to attack the cop unsuccessfully. He is a resident of Nooranad in Kerala reportedly.

In a few seconds, Sugathan was overpowered by Arun Kumar, station house officer (SHO) and in-charge of the Nooranad police station in Alappuzha district, as per media reports. Finally, Kumar snatched the weapon from Sugathan. The incident happened when the cop was on evening patrol with the driver at the Para Junction.

Praising the act on social media, a user, said, "Seeing such officers, a passion is born, I salute to such officers who are fearless and fearless, in whose blood honesty reign (sic)."

