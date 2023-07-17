Video | Fire in Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

A coach of Vande Bharat Express, going from Bhopal to Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal of Delhi, caught on a small fire at Kurwai Kethora Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

However, all passengers were safe during the incident, and the officials extinguished the fire, ANI reported. The officials also shifted the 20-22 passengers present in the coach to other coaches. According to news agency PTI, no passenger suffered any injury.

The Indian Railways said the fire spawned from a battery box in one of the coaches of Vande Bharat Express. The train departed from Rani Kamlapati station, earlier known as Habibganj, for Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal in Delhi.

According to an Indian Railways official, some staffers noticed the fire around 6:45 am in the battery box of the coach of Vande Bharat Express.

When the officials received the information about the fire, they instantly stopped the train between Kurwai and Kaithora stations in Vidisha. "We received information of fire and smoke that broke out in the battery box of coach C-14 of Vande Bharat Express 20171 that plies from Rani Kamlapati Station to Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal (Delhi)," Rahul Shrivastava, West Central Railway CPRO, said. A team of fire brigade officials immediately reached the spot and evacuated all the passengers safely. The Indian Railways staff conducted the repair work.

"A fire was reported in the battery box of one of the coaches in a Vande Bharat Express at Kurwai Kethora station. The fire brigade reached the site and extinguished the fire," the Indian Railways stated.

PTI has also released visuals from the incident, which show officials trying to extinguish the fire and passengers waiting outside the coach. VIDEO | A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh earlier today. No injury was reported in the incident.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/m1Nj0mHJ46 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2023 × Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express from Rani Kamlapati in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi in April 2023. The train covers 701 kilometres in 7 hours and 20 minutes and operates on all days, except Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)