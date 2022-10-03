Watch: Rajnath Singh attends induction of India's first batch of Light Combat Helicopters 'Prachand' 

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, attended the induction of the first batch of Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) named "Prachand" into the Indian Air Force. The ceremony was also attended by Anil Chauhan, the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), along with the defence minister of Rajasthan.

During the event, Singh said that LCH will improve India's capability, boost defence output, and help demonstrate India's commitment to self-reliance in the defence industry. The introduction of LCH created domestically will boost IAF's effectiveness.

Speaking at the Induction Ceremony of Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) in Jodhpur.

The CCS has approved the purchase of 15 light LHCs for a price of Rs 3,887 crore (approx $30 billion). The government has prioritised indigenisation in defence manufacturing. The IAF will receive 10 of the 15 limited production helicopters, while the army will receive five. As per officials, it can land and take off from a height of 5,000 metres, carrying fuel and weapons.

Singh further added, "for a long time, there was a need for attack helicopters and during the 1999 Kargil war, its need was felt seriously. The LCH is a result of research and development for two decades and its induction into IAF is an important milestone in defence production," ANI reported.

Rajnath Singh praised the Indian Air Force and noted that it had contributed significantly to the impact, whether there were internal or external threats. Made in India, LHC precisely satisfies the requirements of the Indian armed forces and airforces in a variety of terrains, he said.

Mentioning the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Rajnath said that the war between the two countries showed large weapons, which clearly showed that large weapon systems and platforms are unable to move quickly across the battlefield and become easy targets for the enemy. Singh said that national defence services are the government's first priority. Additionally, the defence minister, in full confidence, said that whenever anyone talks about superpowers, including military strength, India will be first.

The choppers were extensively tested in Ladakh and the desert region for military forces. In the past two or three years, the IAF has added a number of helicopters to its fleet, including the Chinooks, Apache attack helicopters, and now LCHs.

