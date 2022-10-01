Watch: PM Modi launches 5G services in India, automotive sector to be biggest beneficiary

The country's 5G telephone services were introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, ushering in a period of mobile devices with ultra-high-speed internet.

At the IMC 2022 conference, the prime minister introduced 5G services in a few localities. Over the following few years, the services will gradually encompass the whole nation.

"People laughed at the idea of becoming 'Aatmanirbhar' but it has been done. It's taking electronic costs down. In 2014, there were only 2 mobile manufacturing facilities, today that number has increased to over 200 manufacturing facilities," says PM at the launch of #5G

The fifth generation, or 5G, service, which can handle ultra-high-speed internet, is anticipated to unleash new economic prospects and societal advantages, acting as a transformative force for Indian society.

"5G marks the dawn of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities," he remarked. While the country was reliant on other nations for the technology for 2G, 3G, and 4G telecom services, he claimed that India had made history with 5G.

Following the introduction, one use case was showcased by each of India's three main telecom companies to highlight the possibilities of 5G technology.

One of the major benefits of 5G technology as India prepares to adopt it would be the automobile sector. The use of the 5G network will enable automobiles to connect not just to the internet but also, in principle, to other cars and 5G-enabled infrastructure. Additionally, if the necessary infrastructure is in place, users of 5G might drive vehicles remotely.

India driving the world.



PM @NarendraModi ji tests driving a car in Europe remotely from Delhi using India's 5G technology.

On Saturday, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw predicted that India will soon overtake the world as a leader in 5G technology. Vaishnaw declared in his speech at the India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022 expo that today will go down in telecom history in "golden letters." The event was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(with inputs from agencies)