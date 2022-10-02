Pakistan's IT is international terrorism, but India's IT is infotech, says S. Jaishankar

No other nation "practises terrorism" the manner Pakistan does, according to S Jaishankar, minister of external affairs. He claimed, in his speech on "Rising India and the World: Foreign Policy in the Modi Era," that the diplomacy of the Narendra Modi administration caused other nations to take the threat of terrorism seriously.

"No other country practices terrorism in the manner in which Pakistan has done. You show me anywhere in the world what Pakistan has done for so many years against India. After the 26/11 Mumbai attack, it is important for us to be clear to ourselves that this kind of behaviour and action is unacceptable and there will be consequences," said Jaishankar during interaction with the audience after the talk.

While India is considered "expert in IT" (Information Technology), the neighbouring country is known as a "expert in International Terrorism", the minister quipped. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India successfully made other countries realise that terrorism can harm them too in the future if not contained now, Jaishankar said.

When asked how the Modi administration will fulfil Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of a "undivided India," a student from Sierra Leone asked Jaishankar. Jaishankar responded that Partition was a great tragedy that led to issues like terrorism.

"The best way of realising the dream of Sardar Patel is for India to be strong, successful and confident, and other people to understand that they have to come to terms with this India and stop policies which are not in their interest and which are harmful for the entire region," said the minister.

