India: Two terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter in Kashmir

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. The encounter started during the night at Yedipora village of Pattan area of Baramulla district. Jammu and Kashmir Police said both the terrorists were associated with Jaish terror outfit. Police also said that both the terrorists were locals.

“01 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Search operation in progress, '' said ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had received input about the presence of terrorists in the area after which a Cordon and Search operation was started leading to an encounter earlier today. A joint team of police, army, and CRPF carried out the operation.

There was one more operation in South Kashmir's Shopian district where it is believed that terrorists managed to escape from the site of the operation.

“There was a lull after a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in early hours at Chitragam village in Shopian district of South Kashmir. '' said a Police officer.

The search operation in the area continues.

Around 158 terrorists have been killed in various operations across the Kashmir valley since January this year. Among the 158, 41 were Pakistani terrorists. Security forces have lost 20 soldiers in various attacks and operations. There has been a rise in civilian killings this year in various terror incidents, around 21 civilians were killed this year.