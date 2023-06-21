Watch | 250-feet-long banner flown over Hudson River to welcome PM Modi in United States

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) on Wednesday displayed a banner over the Hudson River in New York. The banner was flown above the river as a gesture of warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic visit to the United States.

The 20-feet-long banner flying over the river features Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden with the bold caption, “Historic state visit to the USA”, news agency ANI reported. #WATCH | FIA (Federation of Indian Associations) flies a 250 feet long banner over the Hudson River, in New York to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his historic visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/adtsQ0rpVN — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023 × PM Modi received a warm welcome from Indian diaspora PM arrives in New York on the first day of his four-day visit to the States. He received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel Lotte upon his arrival in New York on Tuesday for the first leg of his inaugural state visit to the US.

The Indian community member was seen chanting “Modi, Modi” slogans while awaiting his arrival in the city. The crowd was seen holding hand-made banners, cheering, waving the tricolour and singing songs while awaiting Modi’s arrival.

The Prime Minister also held a meeting with the Bora community in the hotel.

An individual of Indian origin in the US expressed his profound joy at seeing and having the opportunity to meet PM Modi, stating, “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have met Prime Minister Modi here in the United States,” reported ANI.

PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and was seen shaking hands with them. On his first day in the US, he met various leaders, CEOs, professionals, and academicians including Elon Musk, who said that he is a “fan of Modi”. Prime Minister also met American investor Ray Dailo and economist Paul Romer. A packed four-day-visit of PM Modi to the US On June 21, PM Modi will also lead the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters. He will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of PM Modi the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, PM Modi will attend a lunch jointly hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He is also scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies)



