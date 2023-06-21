‘Very close to breaking Guinness Record’: UNGA chief to WION on yoga event at UN

Ahead of the much-awaited yoga day celebrations, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Kőrösi said that all Guinness Records would be broken when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the event at UN headquarters in New York.

Speaking to WION, Kőrösi said that the yoga session is expected to witness a massive attendance with leading personalities and envoys from at least 180 countries participating in the event.

“I think we are very close to breaking the Guinness Record tomorrow (June 21), while doing yoga at UN headquarters and around New York and at the same time with largest number of people.”

Describing the importance of doing yoga, the UNGA chief said that ancient Indian practice has a valuable lesson to teach humans in modern times.

“What yoga tells us all—though I am not a good practitioner—is that the forces and energies out there in the universe and in us are the same. And these energies try to achieve the same balance.”

“There’s an important message for all of us doing yoga: non-violence, non-greed, not overusing resources and persevering on what we have from our ancestors, and keeping everything in balance.” "We are very close to breaking the Guinness Record tomorrow"



UNGA President @Csaba_Korosi_ talks to WION's @MollyGambhir as he underlines the preparations for #YogaDay celebrations at UN HQ. The celebrations will be led by Indian PM Modi.#ModiInUS pic.twitter.com/wFVn0Z7kdU — WION (@WIONews) June 21, 2023 × Modi to lead unique session On June 21 (US time), PM Modi will lead a unique yoga session to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters.

Prominent individuals from UN, envoys from across the world are expected to partake.

This will be the first time that the Indian leader will lead the yoga session from the United Nations General Assembly podium ever since Modi influenced the international organisation to mark June 21 as yoga day.

On Monday, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj told WION that it is one of the most anticipated events.

There are three things why I think this year’s yoga day is significant. First and foremost is the very inclusive aspect of it, because all 195 countries are expected to participate in it. This event sort of unites people with different cultural backgrounds. Second is the alignment of yoga with the UN sustainable development goals with an emphasis on health and well-being, as yoga aligns well with SDG 3 (health), and SDG 4 (Education).”

“And with its emphasis on mindfulness, and being very conscious of oneself and the environment, it is also related to SDG Goal 12 (mindful consumption and production) and SDG Goal 13 (environment),” Kamboj told WION.