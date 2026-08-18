/Vijay-led TN govt to give year-long maternity leave to women employees for third child

Chief Minister Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that it would extend the maternity leave window from 12 weeks to 365 days for its women employees having their third child. At present, married women in government employment with less than two children are granted 365 days, or one year, of maternity leave, while those with two or more children get up to 12 weeks of leave.

Tamil Nadu’s minister for human resources management, D Sarathkumar, made the announcement in the state Assembly during the demand for grants to his department.

“Under these circumstances, as the Tamil Nadu government is a welfare-oriented administration prioritising social welfare and women’s empowerment, the maternity leave currently provided for the third child of female government employees will be enhanced from 12 weeks to 365 days,” he said.

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“As the Tamil Nadu government is a welfare-oriented administration that prioritises social welfare and women’s empowerment, the maternity leave currently provided to women government employees for their third child will be increased from 12 weeks to 365 days,” Sarathkumar said.

Maternity leave extended over the years since 2011

In 2011, the original 90-day maternity leave window was increased to six months, which was further boosted to nine months in 2016, and extended to one year (365 days) in July 2021 by the respective state governments at the time, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

However, as per the directives of the Supreme Court and subsequent state amendments, women employed by the state government with two or more surviving children are entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave with full pay.

Following the announcement in the state Assembly, a senior official said a detailed government order to this effect will be issued soon.

The development comes after a row over first-time TVK MLA R Pallavi bringing her newborn to the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the ongoing session.

Pallavi brings her baby to the Assembly premises, leaves the newborn with a caregiver when she enters the main hall for proceedings. The caregiver takes care of the baby till she returns.

The TVK MLA faced criticism for carrying her child everywhere, to which she responded by saying that the accusation was unfair.

Pallavi was elected from Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar segment in Chennai in the 2026 assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu’s demographic change sparks concern

The extension of maternity leave comes amid growing concern over Tamil Nadu’s demographic transition.

Health Minister KG Arunraj said on Sunday that the state’s Total Fertility Rate had fallen below 1.4, considerably lower than the replacement level of 2.1.

With nearly 16 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s population aged above 60, the minister described the demographic shift as a major public health challenge.

The government could consider policies similar to those reportedly followed in Andhra Pradesh, where couples are offered incentives to have a third child, Arunraj said.