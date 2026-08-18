/Trump denies US-Iran talks as Kushner says negotiations are active

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that there are no ongoing talks between the US and Iran, and that no such talks are scheduled. He claimed that the Strait of Hormuz was open, while Iran said that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and is likely to remain closed until the US agrees with Iranian demands.

"There are no talks or conversations going on or scheduled with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

This is in direct contradiction to Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and special envoy, who suggested there were “positive” and “active” talks between the US and Iran. Kushner told Fox News that “President Trump is going to be very patient... he doesn’t want to rush to a deal”.

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On Monday, Trump said that Iranian officials “want to make a deal, but they’re not going to make the kind of deal that I feel is necessary,” before repeating the key demand that Iran will never have nuclear weapons.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday that Iran is looking to shift to a "fully offensive" military posture. Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al Ansari, stated that broader US-Iran negotiations cannot resume until Iran and Oman finalise a bilateral agreement regarding navigation rules through the Strait. While discussing with Fox News the stalled peace negotiations surrounding the US-Iran war, Trump stated, "If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the s** out of them."

Meanwhile, Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf ‌said in comments published by state ⁠media on ⁠Tuesday that the ‌Strait of Hormuz will ⁠remain closed until the ‌United States ‌meets ‌conditions ⁠of ⁠the interim deal with Iran, including ‌lifting the marine blockade and sanctions ‌as well as freeing ⁠Iran’s frozen assets.