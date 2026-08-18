/AAP leader Satyendar Jain and 5 others arrested in alleged ₹1.94-crore Delhi Jal Board scam

AAP leader Satyendra Jain was arrested along with five others, including government officials, a consultant, and private business proprietors, based on a 2024 FIR, tracking an alleged ₹1.943-crore multi-tender scam split across four major Delhi Jal Board projects, ANI reported.

The arrest was made by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch. The case was registered on the complaint of the Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD, regarding large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process relating to augmentation/upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

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Along with Satyendar Kumar Jain, former Minister of Water, GNCTD, Udit Prakash Rai (IAS), former CEO, Delhi Jal Board, Ankit Srivastava, former contractual consultant, Delhi Jal Board, Nagendra Yadav, Proprietor M/s AN Enterprises, Raja Kumar Kurra, Owner M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd, and Pankaj Verma, Proprietor M/s Srijanhar, were arrested.

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This is a developing story; further details awaited