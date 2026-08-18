/Israel strikes Syrian airbase; US calls strikes an ‘unnecessary escalation’

US envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said that the Israeli strike on Syria was an “unnecessary escalation” and does not advance "regional stability”. He claimed that Syrian leader President Ahmad al-Sharaa has neither “adopted a predatory posture nor maintained proxy forces” and has expressed willingness for de-escalation with Israel.

"The Al-Sharaa government has neither adopted a predatory posture nor maintained proxy forces. It has, in fact, repeatedly indicated a preference for de-escalation with Israel. The United States has in the past, and will continue in the future, to host discussions to encourage diplomatic cadence over kinetic frustration for both nations," wrote Barack in a social media post.

Early Tuesday, an Israeli aircraft carried out eight airstrikes targeting the runway of Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in the eastern countryside of Idlib in northern Syria. The strikes caused material damage to the structures at the airbase, but did not result in any casualties.

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There had been no official statement from Israel on the attack. US President Donald Trump has previously praised Syrian interim President Ahmed Al-Sharra over the dramatic transformation. He called him a "great leader" who has done an "amazing job of pulling the country together" since the fall of the Assad regime. During the G7 summit, Trump suggested that Israel let Syria take care of Hezbollah; he thinks they'd do a better job of doing it.

The base, about 70 km from the Turkish border, has been out of service as a dedicated military airfield since 2013 ​and changed hands several times during Syria’s 14-year civil war between forces loyal to former President Bashar al-Assad and opposition factions. Since Assad was ousted, the base has been used as a training centre for Syria’s new army, Reuters reported, citing military sources. Earlier in August, in an overnight briefing with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had warned that Israel will not tolerate steps by Turkey or Damascus to rebuild a Syrian air force.

