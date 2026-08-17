/Abdul El-Sayed hits back at Trump: ‘He’s going to turn me into the main character of the midterms’

Michigan Democratic Senate Primary winner Abdul El-Sayed mocked US President Donald Trump, saying that repeated attacks targeting him and his family will elevate his status nationally and make him the "main character of the midterms" ahead of the November 2026 elections, as he will compete against Republican Mike Rogers for an open Senate seat.

US President Donald Trump shared a post on the social media platform Truth Social comparing himself and First Lady Melania Trump with a photo of El-Sayed and his wife, Sarah Jukaku, who wears a hijab. He wrote, "Two VERY DIFFERENT Americas".

El-Sayed responded, "Come at us, bro. My wife has more strength than he has ever had. So, come at us. See what happens."

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"I mean, at the end of the day, like, he’s going to turn me into the main character of the midterms, which I’m totally cool with, because my whole argument about Mike Rogers is he’s always been an NPC," he said. An NPC is shorthand for a non-player character in video games.

Trump had previously labelled El-Sayed a "communist" and a danger to America, warning voters about the spreading influence of socialism. El Sayed would become the first Muslim US Senator if elected.

El-Sayed has been targeted by conservative commentators, for his appearance with far-left streamer Hasan Piker, who previously said in a 2019 video stream, "America deserved 9/11." Piker ​later said that the remark was inappropriate, opens new tab and that he took down ​the stream.

"Of course, I oppose rape. Of course, I don’t think 9/11 was justified," El-Sayed said. "Just because you appear with somebody doesn’t mean you agree with them on everything."