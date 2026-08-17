/UK PM Andy Burnham duped by Trump's aide Susie Wiles impersonator in security breach

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham exchanged messages with a person impersonating the White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Downing Street has not publicly commented on the security breach. Burnham exchanged a few messages with the imposter “before becoming suspicious that the contact was illegitimate”. The breach was first reported by Politico and then subsequently by the BBC and other news outlets.

According to a report by Politico, no messages of significance were exchanged, and the texts were "quickly reported to the appropriate authorities" once the texts were believed to be suspicious. “We do not comment on national security matters,” said a government spokesperson.

Initial fears within the UK government pointed toward a potential breach or hack of Susie Wiles’ personal devices. However, a White House Official said that this particular incident had nothing to do with the Wiles phone being hacked, as reported by the BBC. Wiles' phone was hacked back in May 2025, and an impersonator or impersonators used her contacts file to message other top US officials. The cyberattack targeted her personal phone, not the government phone, but recipients included US senators, governors and top business executives.

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The FBI launched an investigation into Wiles' phone being hacked, but no public arrests or identities have been announced. The perpetrator behind the Susie Wiles phone hack campaign remains unknown.

In 2024, then UK foreign secretary David Cameron was targeted by a hoax call from someone pretending to be Petro Poroshenko, who was President of Ukraine between 2014 and 2019.

Neither the timing nor the contents of the Burnham exchange have been disclosed. The incident comes after Burnham succeeded the outgoing Labour leader Keir Starmer as the Prime Minister of the UK.