/Trump hails Saudi Arabia-Turkey-Pakistan defence pact as ‘big, bold’ first step

US President Donald Trump welcomed the Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan Mecca Joint Defence Agreement as a step towards enhanced cooperation and regional self-reliance. He called the agreement a “BIG, BOLD, IMPORTANT FIRST STEP.” The pact, signed on August 7, has brought three Islamic nations together and opened the scope for participation from other countries in the region. The agreement significantly reshapes the geopolitical landscape, and the collective defence clause resembles NATO's Article 5.

“Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how Countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way. Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three Nations mentioned. THIS IS A BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP — WOW!” wrote Trump in a post on the Truth Social platform.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump, saying the three nations would continue to play a constructive role in the region's defence.He also credited Trump's leadership, which helped “avert a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia”, a characterisation India has rejected in similar past instances regarding third-party mediation. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that New Delhi is closely examining the implications of this "Islamic NATO" from the perspective of its own national security and overall regional stability

The agreement, which rejects Israel’s hegemony, declared a “shared commitment to further strengthening their collective security and to promoting peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.” The three countries will also share commitments to resolve conflict between the US and Iran. Iran had also previously touted the deal, claiming it was a shift away from alliances with the US.