/BJP reshuffle: Smriti Irani returns as general secretary, Ram Madhav as VP; Amit Malviya dropped from IT Cell

The BJP has announced a major party reshuffle nine months after Nitin Nabin took over as the party President. BL Santhosh retained his critical position as the National General Secretary (Organisation). The new team has 12 women, with Smriti Irani and Vasundhara Raje among them. Smriti Irani made a high-profile comeback as National General Secretary, and Ram Madhav as National Vice President. Amit Malviya has been dropped as the IT Cell chief and replaced by Chhattisgarh leader Deepak Mhaskey.

"With a blend of experience and energy, this team will give new momentum to the organisation under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji," said BJP President Nitin Nabin.

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Who are the key office bearers?

The BJP has included 13 Vice Presidents, including Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M. Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.

The party has announced eight National General Secretaries, retaining Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal. The list includes Smriti Irani, Biplab Kumar Deb, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patil, Sanjay Bhatia and Harish Diwedi to be among the National General Secretaries.

The party also appointed 16 National Secretaries, with former AAP leader Sandeep Pathak and former Congress leader Rohan Gupta among the list. The complete list includes Kavita Patidar K. Surendran, Kerala, Dr Bhola Singh, Dr Pradip Varma, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, Phangnon Konyak, Sangeeta Yadav, Anil Antony, Dr M Venkateshan, Manoj Tigga, Siddharth Shambhu, Dr Swadesh Singh, Mriganka Deo Barman, Jai Prakash.

Piyush Goyal to be the National Treasurer and Rajesh Mangal to be the Joint Treasurer. Tarun Chugh has been named Central Office In-charge, and Mahendra Pandey as Central Office Secretary.

The party has also appointed heads of various morchas. Dr Hemang Joshi will head the Yuva Morcha, Roop Kumari Choudhary the Mahila Morcha, Amarpal Maurya the OBC Morcha, Bansilal Gurjar the Kisan Morcha, Shivesh Kumar Ram the SC Morcha, Mannalal Rawat the ST Morcha and Kunwar Basit Ali the Minority Morcha. These appointments will come into effect immediately.