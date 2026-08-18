/Trump declares Strait of Hormuz ‘new US territory’; Iran mocks ‘delusion’, vows to keep waterway closed

US President Donald Trump posted a graphic on the Truth Social platform that depicts the Strait of Hormuz as a "new U.S. Territory”. The graphic featured a map of the strategic waterway, claiming that Washington has total control over it. The post comes just after Iran denied opening the Strait of Hormuz until the US naval blockade is lifted.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi directly mocked U.S. President Donald Trump on social media, dismissing Trump's declaration that the strategic shipping lane would be annexed as "new U.S. territory" as pure delusion.

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"Just as Trump correctly wrote the name of the eternal Persian Gulf, soon his delusion regarding the Strait of Hormuz will either be corrected, or we will correct the delusions of this deluded man," said Gharibabadi in a post on X.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would designate the Strait of Hormuz a territory of the United States “pretty soon” as the status of the waterway, a global chokepoint through which a fifth of global oil and gas passes, remains under a military and diplomatic deadlock.

Ghalibaf declared Hormuz will remain closed

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the US lifts the naval blockade and meets Tehran's demands.

“I want to state clearly that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the American commitments stipulated in the memorandum of understanding... are implemented,” said Ghalibaf in a speech broadcast on state television.

Trump on Thursday threatened to bomb Oman as it was negotiating with Iran over opening a route at the Strait of Hormuz. On the other hand, Donald Trump’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner said the United States and Iran were having “very positive and active conversations”, while noting that “there’s really not a lot of trust between America and Iran after all these years”.