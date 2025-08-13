/‘Don’t beg,’ Pakistan strictly warns its Umrah pilgrims, tells them to fully comply with Saudi laws

The Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia has warned Pakistani nationals not to beg during their stay during upcoming Umrah. It has directed all Umrah pilgrims and workers to comply fully with Saudi laws and the conditions attached to their visas.

The Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia shared an AI-generated video on its X account with the caption ‘Important Message for All Umrah Pilgrims and Workers Coming from Pakistan’. The AI video depicts a man being arrested by Saudi authorities and taken to jail. The video accompanies an audio message that warns about the consequences of breaking local laws.

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The embassy said Saudi authorities have adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards begging and unauthorised solicitation, particularly around the holy sites in Mecca and Medina.

It advised visitors from Pakistan not to provide or use unauthorised local services and to ensure that any financial collection or assistance is carried out through legal channels only.

The embassy also reminded pilgrims and workers that they must follow the terms and duration of their visas. They are also strictly advised against overstaying their visas or engaging in activities that are not permitted under their visa category.

The strict advisory to citizens travelling to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage warns against begging, unauthorised collection of money and violations of Saudi visa rules. The message warns that violations could result in arrest, detention and deportation.

The embassy’s message comes amid concerns over incidents involving Pakistani citizens begging in Saudi Arabia. The embassy emphasised that visitors should remain mindful of their conduct and avoid actions that could lead to legal consequences.

The warning comes amid repeated reports of Pakistani nationals being detained for allegedly begging in Saudi Arabia. In June 2026, reports emerged of Pakistani citizens being apprehended in Riyadh over such activities.

The pilgrimage involves a series of rituals carried out over several days, many of them outdoors.

The advisory also urged Pakistani pilgrims visiting the Haramain — Mecca and Medina — to avoid unauthorised activities like providing unofficial wheelchair services, offering haircuts or barber services, conducting unauthorised monetary transactions and lending money to others.

Umrah is a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be performed at any time of the year. Often called the “minor pilgrimage”, it involves four core rituals: entering a sacred state of purity called Ihram, walking seven times around the Kaaba (Tawaf), walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa (Sa'i), and cutting or shaving the hair (Halq or Taqsir).

Umrah is voluntary and not one of the mandatory Five Pillars of Islam, unlike Hajj. Umrah can be done year-round, while Hajj takes place on specific dates during the Islamic lunar month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

The multiple-entry Umrah visa, introduced in July, remains valid for 365 days from the date it is issued. During this period, eligible pilgrims can enter Saudi Arabia more than once.