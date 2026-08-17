/Malaysia Airlines expands mass drug screening to cabin crew after pilot arrested in Indonesia

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, announced on Monday (Aug 17) that it is expanding its mandatory drug screening programme to include more than 2,800 cabin crew members. The decision comes after the carrier completed full testing for all of its pilots, every one of whom returned a negative result for illicit substances. The enhanced screening protocols follow the arrest of a 39-year-old Malaysia Airlines pilot last month at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport shortly after arriving on a flight from Kuala Lumpur. Indonesian customs officials reported that the individual tested positive for methamphetamine, MDMA, and cocaine. Authorities also alleged that he was attempting to smuggle over 70,000 ecstasy tablets hidden inside his suitcase. If convicted under Indonesia's stringent narcotics laws, the pilot faces a potential death penalty.

Clarifying the details of the incident, MAG stated that the arrested individual was not serving as the active flight crew for that route. Instead, he was traveling as a cockpit observer and had been off duty for two days prior to the event. The airline emphasized that the aircraft was operated safely by two qualified pilots throughout the journey.

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Following the initial fallout, MAG launched a comprehensive testing push across its operations. Group Chief Executive Nasaruddin A Bakar confirmed that completing the pilot screenings represented a key milestone in the company's safety commitments, though he noted that compliance efforts remain ongoing.