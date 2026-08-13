/Air India orders mandatory dope test for all its pilots after captain tests positive

After it was confirmed in a test that the pilot in command (PIC) of the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi that encountered a sudden loss of altitude last week was on marijuana, and was also taking medicines for "sleep difficulty", according to the airline's internal flight safety report, the airlines has ordered a fresh mandatory dope test for all its pilots.

The testing begins today, as per the airline's formal letter sent to its employees.

"As you know, Air India already fully complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by India's DGCA, which are similar to those practiced in other major aviation jurisdictions including Europe and the United States. We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further. Accordingly, we have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations," read the letter addressed to the pilots.

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The test will be conducted at the Gurugram Academy, post-flight at Air India's flight briefing centres and offices, the airline said.

"For decades, Air India has been the flagbearer of Indian aviation. Over this time, the professionalism, skill and commitment to safety of our pilots, together with other staff, has earned the trust of millions of passengers and the wider community. This trust is our most important asset, and it is vital that we do all possible to protect and sustain it. Many of you have recently reached out to share the same sentiment," the airline said.

The incident, involving an Airbus A320neo, injured 13 passengers and four crew members. However, the aircraft that suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude while it was flying from Phuket to Delhi carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, landed safely in Delhi.

How India tests pilots for alcohol and drugs, what happens after a positive result?

Alcohol and drug testing are handled differently because alcohol can be measured through breath or blood alcohol concentration, while drug screening generally involves biological samples and subsequent laboratory confirmation.

Under DGCA rules, flight crew members operating scheduled flights originating from India are required to undergo a pre-flight breath-analyser examination at the first departure airport during a flight duty period. If a crew member operates a flight without undergoing the test, the person is to be taken off the roster at the first point of landing, and the matter reported to the DGCA.

India has separate but complementary rules covering alcohol and psychoactive substances.

Under Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, a person acting as a pilot or other operating crew member cannot consume alcohol, sedatives, narcotic or stimulant drugs within 12 hours before the commencement of a flight or during the flight. The rules also prohibit crew from being in a state of intoxication or having detectable blood alcohol while performing their duties.