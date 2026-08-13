The pilot of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost altitude mid-air on August 4 reportedly slept for 30-35 minutes during the flight. This comes as an investigation continues into the incident in which 13 passengers and four crew members were injured when the plane suddenly dropped 300 feet in altitude.

According to a Hindustan Times report, citing two people familiar with his account to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the pilot was suffering from sleep difficulties and was on prescribed medication. Earlier reports indicated that he had tested positive for marijuana following a drug test.

The pilot allegedly told investigators he was unable to sleep during his layover in Phuket. He reportedly also said he had been struggling with sleep for some time due to personal circumstances. The report added that the pilot did not identify the medication he was taking or specify how long he had been using it.

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Under DGCA regulations, pilots taking prescription medication are required to disclose it to their airline. Failure to do so can lead to action by the airline. It remains unclear whether the pilot had made such a declaration.

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Did pilot sleep during flight?

According to the report, the pilot told investigators he slept for about 30 to 35 minutes during the flight, then used the washroom before returning to the cockpit and standing behind the first officer. He was discussing the aircraft’s air-conditioning system when the sudden altitude drop occurred, and the impact reportedly threw him to the cockpit floor. Reportedly, the first officer was flying the aircraft, while the commander was serving as the pilot monitoring.