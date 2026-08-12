/IndiGo flight suffers engine failure; emergency declared at Chennai airport

An IndiGo flight en route to Chennai from Kolkata suffered a mid-air engine failure late Tuesday (Aug 11), prompting authorities to declare a full emergency at Chennai International Airport. The aircraft, carrying 224 passengers and crew members, landed safely without any reported injuries.

What happened?

The incident involved flight 6E-723 and occurred as the aircraft was approaching Chennai at around 11:30 pm. The pilots detected that the aircraft had developed a left engine inoperative condition, leading to the emergency declaration shortly before landing.

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“A Full Emergency was declared at 2329 IST for flight 6E-723, operating from Kolkata (CCU) to Chennai (MAA), due to a left engine inoperative condition. The aircraft was expected to arrive at 2337 HRS, with the scheduled time of arrival being 2330 HRS,” Chennai Airport Authority said in a statement.

Emergency response teams, including fire and rescue personnel and medical units, were deployed as a precautionary measure while the aircraft was guided in for landing.

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Plane lands safely

The aircraft touched down safely on Runway 25 at 11:37 pm. The full emergency was withdrawn at 11:47 pm after officials confirmed that the situation had been resolved and airport operations had returned to normal.

“Following the declaration of the Full Emergency, the necessary emergency response arrangements were initiated to facilitate the safe arrival of the aircraft. The aircraft subsequently landed safely at 2337 IST on Runway 25, with 224 persons on board. Full Emergency was formally withdrawn at 2347 HRS. All operations normal,” the statement added.