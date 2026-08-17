/AIIMS medical board confirms Twisha Sharma died by suicide; rules out physical assault

A five-member medical board from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has concluded that Twisha Sharma died by suicide, according to news agency ANI. The final forensic opinion was submitted in a sealed 11-page cover to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 10, confirming there were no injuries of medico-legal importance suggestive of physical assault or struggle.

The medical board was constituted following a May 22 order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Writ Petition No. 19119 of 2026, which directed a second postmortem examination at AIIMS. Experts conducted the autopsy on May 24 and visited the crime scene in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area, where Sharma was found dead on the night of May 12.

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Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, stated that the panel evaluated the evidence from every angle, resolving disputed details such as the gymnastics belt with a metal ring allegedly used as ligature material. "The medical board deliberated very minutely on the details of the case from all possible angles, took into consideration all available national and international journals for almost one month and has given a detailed opinion with scientific justification. It is a crystal-clear opinion for the CBI and for the judiciary in the interest of truth and justice," that it is a case of suicide and there are no signs of any physical assault on the deceased body," Dr Gupta as quoted in ANI.