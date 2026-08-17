/CBI files 636-page chargesheet against Samarth Singh and ex-judge Giribala Singh in Twisha Sharma death case

A chargesheet has been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Samarth Singh and his mother former judge Giribala Singh in Twisha Sharma’s death case on Monday (Aug 17). The duo are facing allegations of dowry harassment.

The case stems from a tragedy that occurred on May 12, when Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. After her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, police registered an FIR under sections related to dowry death and cruelty against husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, was absconding and later surrendered before police after allegedly remaining untraceable for several days, has been remanded to seven days of police custody. The CBI took custody of Singh to conduct a detailed forensic examination of the house, including the room where Twisha was found dead.

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Also read: SC to hear Twisha Sharma death case on Monday over alleged probe irregularities

At the time, Twisha's father had alleged that her in-laws, including Giribala Singh, attempted to influence the case. The Supreme Court, which registered the matter suo motu, observed lapses in the handling of the case and directed the media to exercise restraint while reporting on it.