/Twisha Sharma case: Court extends Giribala Singh, son Samarth's custody as CBI flags refusal to give voice samples

A Bhopal court on Tuesday (Jul 14) extended the judicial custody of former district judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, by another 14 days in the Twisha Sharma death case, allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) more time to complete its probe.

As the two accused appeared before the court via video conferencing, the CBI sought an extension of their judicial remand, arguing that key parts of the investigation remain incomplete, including forensic analysis of digital evidence and examination of reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). The agency also informed the court that statements of several important witnesses are yet to be recorded.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

CBI flags refusal to provide voice samples

Counsel for Twisha Sharma's family, Ankur Pandey, said the CBI told the court that both accused had failed to cooperate with the investigation by refusing to provide voice samples required for forensic examination.

According to Pandey, the court had earlier allowed investigators to collect the samples. However, when CBI officials visited the jail, Samarth Singh allegedly refused to provide his voice sample, while Giribala Singh is said to have stopped the process after giving only a partial sample.

The agency submitted records of the jail proceedings before the court and sought a fresh direction to obtain the samples for comparison with audio evidence recovered during the investigation.

Accepting the request, the court once again permitted the CBI to collect voice samples from both accused.

Investigation still in progress

The CBI told the court that several pieces of digital evidence are yet to undergo forensic examination, and some CFSL reports are still awaited. With witness statements also pending, the agency argued that further judicial custody was necessary to complete the investigation.

After hearing the submissions, the court extended the judicial custody of Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh until July 28.

What is the Twisha Sharma case?

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12.