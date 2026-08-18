/Helicopter crash kills British newlyweds and former Air Force pilot in Greece

Greek authorities suspect a mechanical failure caused a privately chartered Bell 206 helicopter to crash and explode on the island of Sifnos on Monday evening (Aug 17), killing all three occupants on board. The victims were identified as British newlyweds Alexander Cromie, 31, and Marie Ebert, 30, along with their 53-year-old pilot, Giorgos Raikos. Cromie served as a vice-president in private wealth solutions at the asset management firm Blackstone, while Ebert was a senior specialist at the consulting firm Bain & Company. Both companies released statements expressing profound shock and sadness. Syros officials identified Raikos as a highly experienced former Air Force officer.

"From a preliminary evaluation of the available material, there are signs of a possible malfunction in the performance of the helicopter's tail rotor," Greece's civil aviation authority said in a statement. The accident occurred near the village of Exambela as the helicopter approached a helipad adjacent to the Panayia tis Vrysis monastery, roughly 50 meters from inhabited homes. Local resident Antonis Zambelis noted how close the crash occurred to nearby residences, and Sifnos Mayor Maria Nadali expressed shock while coordinating emergency responses with local services.

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According to local witnesses, including Sifnos Deputy Mayor Manolis Fountolakis, the aircraft made an unusual noise in mid-air, suggesting a potential engine failure or propeller malfunction. CCTV footage captured the helicopter spiralling out of control before striking the ground and bursting into a fireball. Rescuers put out the resulting blaze and recovered the remains of all three victims.

The Greek Transport Ministry stated that the crash is being investigated by the National Organisation for the Investigation of Air and Railway Accidents and Transport Safety, in coordination with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. Senior law enforcement officials have arrived on the island, and forensic tests will be conducted to confirm the official causes of death. Following the incident, Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority temporarily grounded all Bell 206 helicopters.