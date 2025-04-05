Rakshit Chaurasia - the accused in the Vadodara crash last month, who was seen yelling "another round!" after killing a woman and injuring others, was under the influence of marijuana. Police said on Friday (April 4) that the primary report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar tested the accused's blood sample and revealed that he was not drunk but had smoke marijuana.

Advertisment

Also read: Vadodara car accident case: Reason behind 'Another Round' shout of man who killed woman will shock you

His two other friends who were in the car at the time of incident were also tested positive for the drugs.

The medical report came about 20 days after the accident that sent shockwaves across the country after a video went viral.

Advertisment

Also read: Vadodara accident case: Rakshit Chaurasiya, law student denies being 'drunk', claims 'lost control due to potholes'

"We received the result of the three blood samples today, which showed positive for drugs. They were driving the car after smoking marijuana. We have arrested Rakshit Chaurasia's co-passenger and the third accused will be arrested soon," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4, Panna Momaya said.

Also read: Indian student killed in horrific car crash in Leicestershire, four others injured

Advertisment

The 23-year-old Chaurasia, a law student, hit and killed a woman with his luxurious car on March 13. A video of the disturbing incident circulated online in which the man was seen shouting: Another round, another round!" and "Nikita".

"We were overtaking a scooter and turned right when we hit a pothole. The car touched another vehicle, and the airbag deployed, impairing my vision and causing the car to go out of control...I was told that a woman died and others were injured. I want to meet the victims' families -- it is my fault," he said in an apology video after beign arrested.

Also read: Watch: Actor Ajith Kumar's Porsche race car crashes at a speed of 180 Kmph at Dubai circuit

(With inputs from agencies)