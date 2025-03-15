Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, the 20-year-old man who rammed his car into multiple vehicles in Gujarat’s Vadodara, killing a woman and leaving four others injured, claimed on Friday (March 14) that he was not drunk at the time of the incident late Thursday night (March 13).

Advertisment

Vadodara police have arrested Rakshit Chaurasia, a law student, following a fatal accident near Muktanand Crossroads in the Karelibaug area around 12:30 AM. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya confirmed the arrest, saying that Chaurasia, who was driving the vehicle, may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Eyewitnesses recall horrific accident

According to witnesses, Chaurasia appeared intoxicated at the scene and was shouting 'another round, another round' after stepping out of the wrecked car. Bystanders captured videos showing his erratic behavior before handing him over to the police.

Advertisment

Chaurasia, however, denied being drunk. He claimed that he was driving at 50 kmph when he lost control 'due to potholes on the road'. He also expressed deep regret, calling the accident an 'understatement' and saying that he wished to meet the victim’s family to apologise, acknowledging that 'sorry is a very small word'.

The deceased, Hemali Patel, was riding a scooter when the speeding car hit her and another two-wheeler. CCTV footage confirms that the car dragged the victims before coming to a stop.

Also read | PM Narendra Modi and Spain’s President Pedro Sanchez hold roadshow in India’s Vadodara

Advertisment

Chaurasia, a student at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Vadodara, hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and resides in a PG accommodation in the city.

The car involved in the accident is registered to Duan Technology, a company owned by the father of Pranshu Chauhan, who was in the passenger seat at the time. Chauhan was also taken into custody.

Ongoing Investigation

Additional Police Commissioner Leena Patil said that Chaurasia’s blood samples have been collected to determine whether he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, focusing on overspeeding and possible drunk driving as contributing factors.

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: One woman has died, and four others are injured after an overspeeding four-wheeler rammed into a two-wheeler (14/03).



Accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia claims, " We were going ahead of the scooty, we were turning right and there was a pothole on the… pic.twitter.com/7UMundtDXH — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2025

Also read | WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians down Gujarat Giants in Eliminator, to face Delhi Capitals in final

See the chilling video here:

#WATCH | Gujarat: One woman died in an accident after a four-wheeler collided with a two-wheeler in Vadodara. pic.twitter.com/HL7nFbk43a — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

Momaya said that Chaurasia did have a valid driving licence. “Primarily, the car was over-speeding. This can also be a case of drunk driving. We will conduct his medical test to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol,” said DCP.

(With inputs from agencies)