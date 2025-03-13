Mumbai Indians will bid for their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title after they beat Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the Eliminator contest on Thursday (Mar 13). The contest at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai saw Mumbai Indians record the third-highest total in WPL history as they smashed 213/4 in 20 overs with Hayley Matthews (77) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77) being the architects.

Mumbai Indians in final

Tasked to chase 214, Gujarat did not have the best start as they lost Beth Mooney (6) in the first over of their innings. Harleen Deol (8) and skipper Ash Gardner (8) soon followed the Australian as Gujarat lost wickets at consistent intervals in their innings. At the end of the powerplay Gujarat had already lost wickets and were 43/3.

Danielle Gibson (34) and Phoebe Litchfield (31) then stitched a partnership of 38 runs before the former was dismissed. Soon Litchfield also went back to the pavilion as the Orange Army lost their way in the chase.

Bharti Fulmali showed little resistance later in the innings as she scored 30 off 20 but it was not enough to take the side home. Hayley Matthews’ 31/3 proved to be the difference-maker as Mumbai Indians restricted GG to 166.

Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt lead the show

Mumbai made a positive start to their innings despite Yastika Bhatia’s early wicket as Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt put together 133 runs for the second wicket. Both had the opportunity to score maiden WPL hundreds but missed out in the dying moments of the innings. Harmanpreet Kaur then scored a quickfire 36 off 12 balls that included four sixes and was on course for the fastest fifty before she was dismissed on the final ball of the innings.

Mumbai now face Delhi in the final on Sunday in what will be a repeat of the WPL 2023 final where the latter will have the opportunity to exact revenge. Mumbai won the inaugural edition in 2023 while Delhi have lost both the finals they have played.