Rakshit Chaurasiya, a 20-year-old law student, accused of killing a woman and injuring seven others late on March 13, is also being probed for driving under intoxication. Media report claimed that a rapid test kit confirmed the presence of drugs in his blood after he was detained.

Senior police officers, who are aware of the investigation, told The Indian Express that a narcotics rapid test kit had confirmed the presence of drugs in his blood.

Chaurasiya crashed his speeding car into three two-wheelers in Gujarat's Vadodara city. The accident occurred around 12.30 am (IST) near Muktanand crossroads in the Karelibaug area.

What's the real reason?

When he came out of the car after the crash, he began screaming incoherently. The accused was seen shouting, "Another round," multiple times. Many thought it was for another round of alcohol.

A video of the same was shared on social media platforms, which went viral. It showed the accused also shouting, "Uncle", "Om Namah Shivay" and a woman's name. But why was he shouting that word 'Another Round'?

He is believed to be influenced by the Danish film "Another Round", said police. The Times of India mentioned in its report that police found a poster of Another Round in his rented home.

The movie is based on four friends, who experiment to maintain an alcohol level in their blood for happiness and success.

(With inputs from agencies)