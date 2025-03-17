Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Asha Nautiyal demanded a ban on "non-Hindus" from entering the Kedarnath Temple and the region. She alleged that they were "maligning the faith by indulging in practices that hurt the sentiments of the locals", Congress called it unfortunate.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘World listens to India’: PM Modi on global conflicts, says UN is failing to fulfil its role

While speaking to the media on Sunday (March 16) , Nautiyal said, "I conducted a meeting with locals, and they informed me that non-Hindus are hurting the religious sentiments there."

"People from across the world go to worship Baba Kedar, so those people (non-Hindus) should be banned from going there. The local businessmen also demanded that such things should be discouraged," the Kedarnath MLA added.

Advertisment

"If some people are doing anything that may malign the image of Kedarnath Dham, then their entry should be banned. They are definitely non-Hindus who come from outside and get involved in such activities to defame the dham," she added.

Also read: ‘Feared for my life’: How Columbia student Ranjani Srinivasan dodged immigration officials before ‘self-deporting’

The Congress party condemned the demand, saying it was unfortunate that an MLA is speaking in this manner for political mileage.

Advertisment

"Wrong and right cannot be dictated based on one’s religion. She has taken an oath under the Constitution, and India is a country which treats all its citizens equally before the law. You have levelled several allegations and are the MLA, so try to prevent people from engaging in such matters. Why target just minorities? Every citizen should be seen as a citizen," he said, as quoted by media reports.

Also read: Amit Shah 'deeply moved' by seven-year-old's singing talent, gifts guitar: WATCH

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said, "It is a habit of the BJP leaders to make sensational remarks."

"Uttarakhand is a 'devbhoomi' and how long will you attach everything with religion? They are doing this because they don't have anything to tell people," he added.

Also read: Missing US student Sudiksha Konanki’s clothes found at Dominican Republic beach

Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath Temple is a sacred Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. It's one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a key destination for Hindu pilgrims.

Kedarnath is part of the Char Dham Yatra, a sacred Hindu pilgrimage circuit that includes Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

The temple typically opens in late April or early May and closes in November, due to harsh winter conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)