During his visit to the Northeast, India's Home Minister Amit Shah gifted a guitar to seven-year-old Mizoram prodigy Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte after she performed a heartfelt rendition of Vande Mataram in Aizawl on Saturday.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Love for Bharat unites us all. Deeply moved to listen to Mizoram's wonder kid Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, singing Vande Mataram in Aizawl today. The seven-year-old's love for Bharat Mata poured out into her song, making listening to her a mesmerizing experience."

"Gifted her a guitar and blessed her for a brilliant future ahead," Shah further said.

Also read: AR Rahman suffered dehydration, is doing well now, assures son

Advertisment

Who is Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte?

Hnamte is a young singing sensation from Mizoram. For the first time, she gained nationwide attention in 2020 when a video of her singing 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' went viral.

She received praise from fans and critics for her powerful voice. She also received multiple awards from the Mizoram government, including a special appreciation from the Governor.

Advertisment

Also read: What is 'Baby Feet,' NASA's Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore likely to experience after returning to Earth?

Amit Shah's Assam visit

The home minister is currently on a three-day visit to Assam and parts of the Northeast for a series of events. Shah inaugurated the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Assam, on Saturday.

He said, "The Assam Police has always served as the invincible shield of Bharat's national security. Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji's initiative to set up a new police academy under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision to modernize Assam Police will mould the force with the ideals of Lachit Barphukan and build it as the most trusted custodian of people's rights and dignity."

Alspo read: Kashmir receives fresh round of snowfall leading to road closures, drop in temperature

Shah praises Assam Rifles

While speaking from the land transfer ceremony held between the Assam Rifles and the Government of Mizoram in Aizawl, Shah said, "The Assam Rifles has served the people of Mizoram through the guiding principle of security through fraternity."

Also read: Haryana BJP leader shot dead over land dispute on Holi: Police

"Today, the force set an exemplary standard in commitment to the people by handing over a significant portion of its land to the state govt for the benefit of the people. This will certainly help strengthen the bond of friendship the force shares with the people and go a long way in fortifying national security. Addressed the land transfer ceremony held between the Assam Rifles and Govt of Mizoram in Aizawl, Mizoram," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)