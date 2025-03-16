AR Rahman suffered dehydration and underwent a few tests at a Chennai hospital on Sunday morning. The Oscar-winning music composer was doing fine now, assured his son AR Ameen. Rahman is admitted in Chennai's Apollo Hospital.

Rahman was reportedly taken to the hospital after experiencing discomfort following his return from London.

His spokesperson told NDTV that Rahman felt unwell and went for a check-up on Saturday night, where doctors confirmed that his condition was due to dehydration.

"He returned from London yesterday and felt unwell, so he went to the hospital for a check-up last night. However, according to the doctors, it was due to dehydration, as he has also been fasting for Ramzan," the spokesperson said.

Sources close to the music maestro have assured that he is doing fine and recovering well.

Rahman's son Ameen shares an update on Instagram

Ameen wrote in an IG post, “To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I’m happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all!”

AR Rahman made headlines in November 2024 after he and his wife, Saira Banu announced their divorce through their lawyers. The couple were married for 29 years and have three children: son AR Ameen, and two daughters, Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman.



AR Rahman shared the heartbreaking update on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed gratitude to his friends for respecting their privacy.



The X post read, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup"

